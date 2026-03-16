Warhammer 40,000: Darktide takes us out of the walls of Tertium in its latest update

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While Chaos cultists give us plenty of trouble inside the hive city of Tertium throughout Darkide's main missions, for the new Expeditions game mode, we're going to have to step out of the towering metal walls and dark corridors and into the ruins of Atoma Prime surrounding them.

Expeditions are described by design director Victor Magnuson as "the biggest injection of new content in the game since launch." They sound a bit like Warhammer: Vermintide 2's Chaos Wastes mode on paper. You and your band of rejects will head out into the wastelands of Atoma Prime, hunting for Tech-Remnants and fighting off Chaos cultists in their endless hordes.

You'll only be able to survive out in Atoma Prime for a limited amount of time, due to the poisoned air, and can call in evac whenever you wish. No two runs are meant to be the same, and you can unlock more missions for successfully completing an Expedition.

Check out a teaser of the new threats, missions, and more below, and more details on the Steam post here.