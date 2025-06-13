Warhammer 40,000: Darktide shows off the new Arbites laying down the law in extended gameplay

HQ

Ready your beating stick and stuff your pocket full of treats for your Cyber Mastiff, as the Arbites DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is almost here. The first class DLC for Fatshark's futuristic horde-based co-op game arrives on the 23rd of June, and ahead of that release we've got some extended gameplay to dig into.

A party of Arbites drop into the depths of Tertium to clear the streets of the plague-infested heretics that have come to call it their home. Of course, the Arbites looks incredibly strong here, able to batter smaller enemies with ease with its club and shield. It even makes Ogryns look like a joke when it can gang up on them with a team, hit-stunning them until they just give in.

The only thing the Arbites don't seem up to the task of taking down is the Daemonhost. We can't really blame them, though, as that thing is best avoided if any Darktide party knows what's good for them. Check out the Arbites in action in the trailer below:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.