Warhammer 40,000: Darktide showcases first look at Skitarii gameplay

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We've seen the ultimate weapon of authority, the rejection of that authority, and now, for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's third DLC class, we're seeing a new kind of servant of the Imperium step up to help kick the Chaos cultists off Tertium. The Skitarii class was confirmed at Warhammer Skulls last month, but now developer Fatshark has shown off how they'll play.

Expect a lot of lightning to be flying around the battlefield if you've got a Skitarii on your team. At the very least, you'll be getting a lot of blue flashing lights as the cybernetically enhanced and augmented humans blast enemies apart with their arc weaponry, or step into close combat and pummel foes with power maces and swords. From their models, the Skitarii may not look like they do a lot in melee, but from the glimpse we saw in the gameplay trailer, we think they'll do just fine.

The gameplay trailer itself is rather short, but shows enough flashing lights and exploding enemies to assure us the Skitarii is going to be great fun when it arrives in just a few short weeks. Check out the trailer yourself below: