Warhammer 40,000: Darktide runs in 4K/60 fps on Xbox Series X

HQ

If you ever played the co-op action game Warhammer: Vermintide 2, you know it was quite the looker. On September 13 we're getting the spiritual sequel Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which is a similar game set in the Warhammer 40K universe, coming for PC and Xbox Series S/X.

As last gen is left behind this time and the Swedish studio Fatshark only have to focus on Series S/X amongst the consoles, it would make sense to expect high quality graphics this time as well. Judging from a recent interview with head of design Victor Magnuson, over at SegmentNext, it seems like Fatshark will deliver in this department, as he says:

"On Series X, the game will run at 4k 60fps. As for Xbox Series S, It will be 1080p/1440p 60fps."

Magnuson also got the question on what he considers to be the biggest perk with being on Xbox Game Pass starting day one, to which he replied:

"The biggest benefit of being a part of Gamepass is the sheer amount of players that it exposes our game to and for a game that is reliant on a living player base to be truly successful this is a huge gain."