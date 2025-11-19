Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reveals new Hive Scum class, arriving on the 2nd of December

HQ

The sixth class for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has officially been unveiled. Despite being delayed a couple of days, we now have our first look at the Hive Scum class, which is all about fast, frenetic action.

The Hive Scum fight a lot with chemicals, allowing you to build your own deadly toxins and coat your weapons in them, fighting off the plagues of Nurgle with your lemsip-coated daggers. The class also brings about proper dual-wielding, allowing you to hurl yourself into combat with two melee weapons or blast hordes with two pistols.

The Hive Scum loves makeshift weapons like crowbars and bone saws. They seem to be designed for cutting down chaff in enemy hordes, also bringing a new load of punk-rock styles with them when they arrive on the 2nd of December. Check out the Hive Scum trailer below: