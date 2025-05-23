Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reveals first DLC class

HQ

Before Warhammer Skulls, Vermintide and Darktide developer Fatshark had been teasing something big for its co-op horde game set in the grimdark far future.

Then, we got the full reveal, and fans were treated to an introduction to the new Arbites class, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's first DLC class. The Arbites is an upholder of Imperial law, and so you'd imagine they're not too fond of heretics taking over Tertium.

You fight alongside a Cyber-Mastiff when using the Arbites class, sending it to rip and tear your enemies while you batter them down with your own weapons and propaganda of the Imperium. More than 80 talent nodes allow you to make the Arbites that you want, and we'll see in more updates from Fatshark how you can build this upholder of the law.

The Arbites DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide lands on the 23rd of June and can be bought for $11.99 / €11.99. Check out the trailer below: