Warhammer 40,000: Darktide overhauls items in new update

HQ

Fatshark has unveiled a new update coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. If you've been playing for a while, and have levelled up your characters to the maximum, this one is for you, as it adds a whole new progression system.

This mastery system is specifically attached to weapons. The more you use them, the more rewards you will get. In the trailer below, you can see that a weapon does get significantly stronger once it has been mastered, but this won't stop you from being able to switch out your loadouts and still have a good time.

A new mission is also on its way, which is time-based and should offer a quicker experience compared to a regular Darktide mission. Moreover, there's also a new system being brought in allowing you to find a group of players more easily. You can filter fellow players based on difficulty, mission focus, and more.

Unlocked and Loaded arrives on the 26th of September.