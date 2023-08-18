Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is overhauling its class system in October

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is introducing a new class system in the next couple of months, giving its 4 current classes new branching skill trees.

These skill trees will allow players to take certain specializations that differ greatly from the current rigid path of their current class. The Ogryn, for example, can get a huge grenade while the Psyker now has a new Smite power.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Darktide game director Anders De Geer said: "We wanted players to get a bit more agency into the classes, a bit more experimentation, support a lot more different play styles. We felt like the fantasy of the Ogryn was not done. The story of the Psyker was not done. So we wanted to add more. Basically what we've done is reimagine what a class in Darktide is. This is our huge update: we've expanded the talent trees, added a ton of new options and abilities, passives and actives."

This is all part of the long road that Darktide is taking to rebuild its relationship with its players. At launch, there was a mixed bag of reactions from critics and players, as while the gameplay was solid, the depth just simply wasn't there compared to Warhammer: Vermintide II.

Will you be heading back into Darktide in October?