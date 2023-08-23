Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is finally coming to Xbox Series in October

An update will overhaul the class and feat systems the same day.

Fatshark didn't want to give us a new date when they delayed the Xbox Series versions to fix the PC version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide back in January. Many changes and improvements have been made to the latter since then, so the Swedes think it's time to finally bring the game to consoles.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to launch on Xbox Series the 4th of October. This version will include all of the updates made to the PC version, which brings me to another announcement.

The very same day, a new major update will be available, and this is the one that will overhaul the game's class and feat systems with talent trees, new abilities and more, so it'll be an exciting day for players both on PCs and consoles.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

