Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces Veteran: Sharpshooter

The class will be available to play when the game debuts on PC on November 30 and on Xbox Series soon afterward.

Veteran is one of the selectable classes in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which also has subclasses tied to it. One of these is the Sharpshooter, and in a brand new video, we get to know the Veteran: Sharpshooter.

As the name implies, this is of course a ranged specialist with lots of power, but when enemies come close... well, things become tougher. Having a balanced squad will be an important part of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide that launches on November 30 for PC and shortly after for Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

Check out what the Veteran: Sharpshooter has to offer below. Does it seem like a class for you?

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

