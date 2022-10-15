Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces Veteran: Sharpshooter

HQ

Veteran is one of the selectable classes in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which also has subclasses tied to it. One of these is the Sharpshooter, and in a brand new video, we get to know the Veteran: Sharpshooter.

As the name implies, this is of course a ranged specialist with lots of power, but when enemies come close... well, things become tougher. Having a balanced squad will be an important part of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide that launches on November 30 for PC and shortly after for Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

Check out what the Veteran: Sharpshooter has to offer below. Does it seem like a class for you?