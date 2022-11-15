Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces the Psyker class

HQ

There are four classes to choose from in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. With only two weeks to go until the release on PC, the Swedish developer Fatshark is currently introducing each class properly to help you pick the right one for your first playthrough.

This time, we get to meet the Psyker (the other ones being Ogryn, Veteran and Zealot), a choice that will help you kill enemies from a distance, but that really shouldn't get caught up in close combat. You can check out the video below and further down we've also included the description of this class from the official home page.

The Psyker: Psykinetic draws upon its connection to the Warp in battle. This perilous and devastating force may bring any wielder of such powers to ruin if they do not exercise caution.

This incredible power and damage output come at a price, however. Lacking in brawn and toughness compared to other classes, the Psyker: Psykinetic must learn how to position themselves at a distance away from the hordes lest they become overwhelmed by the swarming masses.

As they use their psychic abilities in battle, Psykers slowly build their level of Peril. If you don't manage Peril wisely - by taking a moment to meditate and thus Quell the roiling energies within - you are sure to explode in spectacular fashion.

A Psyker: Psykinetic gains Warp Charges by killing their enemies - growing more powerful but rapidly increasing their Peril. In place of the grenades carried by the other classes. The Psyker: Psykinetic's power is Brain Burst ... which does pretty much what it says. Stand well back.