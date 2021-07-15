Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been delayed to 2022

Those of you who are loyal readers of Gamereactor and/or follow the games industry closely might have noticed certain trends through the years. One of these is that delays often come in waves, something we're getting another example of today.

Because Fatshark has decided to follow in the footsteps of games such as Resident Evil Re:Verse, Ghostwire Tokyo and Just Cause: Mobile by saying that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been delayed to the spring of 2022. The reason is simply that the Swedes need more time to polish the experience and "invest in more systems" making it better suited to support the game for years to come, so that sounds fair enough.