Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a lot of character options

In the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, you get to play as something the developer Fatshark calls a "reject". A kind of cannon fodder, if you want to. But you sure can create your very own reject to make him/her at least somewhat likable by adjusting the look, giving the poor bastard a name, choose a prison sentence and of course pick the class of your liking.

We get a better look at all of this in the new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer that was released during yesterdays Gamescom Opening Night Live. Check it out below. The co-op adventure launches on November 30 and shortly thereafter for Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.