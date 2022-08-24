Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a lot of character options

Create your very own reject to help the Inquisition.

In the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, you get to play as something the developer Fatshark calls a "reject". A kind of cannon fodder, if you want to. But you sure can create your very own reject to make him/her at least somewhat likable by adjusting the look, giving the poor bastard a name, choose a prison sentence and of course pick the class of your liking.

We get a better look at all of this in the new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer that was released during yesterdays Gamescom Opening Night Live. Check it out below. The co-op adventure launches on November 30 and shortly thereafter for Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

