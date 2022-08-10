Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a closed Xbox beta test this week

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was originally planned for a release in September for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and will be included with Game Pass as well starting day 1. But as time went and we really didn't get any signs of life with the release closing in, we started to fear this might not happen, and sure enough. Late last month, it was confirmed that it will be delayed until November 30.

But that's just for PC players. Xbox gamers will get to enjoy the brutal adventure "shortly after", which might mean that it's not even coming this year at all. Well, fortunate enough, there is still a way to play the game for Xbox way before that. This week to be more precise. The Swedish developer Fatshark has confirmed on Twitter that they will run two closed Xbox beta tests on August 12.

If this sounds interesting, head over this way and keep your fingers crossed they will pick you.

Will you try your luck and see if you can get a head start with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide?