Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets the hot sauce treatment

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a very violent, dark and grim action-game. If we were asked to define the game as a condiment, we'd probably suggest a tangy hot sauce. It seems like this is something the Swedish developer Fatshark and Lou's Hotsauce has thought about as well, because they have now announced a collaboration that is described like this:
"Treat your tongue to four fiercely flavourful sauces, forged in the fires of the Warp itself. Ranging in heat and intensity - from a mild, delicious lasgun tingle, to an explosion of scovilles that would make a Ogryn think twice."
Four different sauces are available in a cool package that can be ordered from Lou's Hotsauce homepage, including:
Veteran: Tangy Louisiana Style Cayenne
Zealot: Smokey Chipotle
Psyker: Tropical Scorpion
Ogryn: Ghost Reaper Superhot
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was released on November 30 for PC (and is coming fairly soon for Xbox Series S/X), you can check out our review over here.