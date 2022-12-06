Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets the hot sauce treatment

Lou's Hotsauce and Fatshark offers "fiercely flavourful sauces" in four levels of heat intensity.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a very violent, dark and grim action-game. If we were asked to define the game as a condiment, we'd probably suggest a tangy hot sauce. It seems like this is something the Swedish developer Fatshark and Lou's Hotsauce has thought about as well, because they have now announced a collaboration that is described like this:

"Treat your tongue to four fiercely flavourful sauces, forged in the fires of the Warp itself. Ranging in heat and intensity - from a mild, delicious lasgun tingle, to an explosion of scovilles that would make a Ogryn think twice."

Four different sauces are available in a cool package that can be ordered from Lou's Hotsauce homepage, including:

Veteran: Tangy Louisiana Style Cayenne
Zealot: Smokey Chipotle
Psyker: Tropical Scorpion
Ogryn: Ghost Reaper Superhot

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was released on November 30 for PC (and is coming fairly soon for Xbox Series S/X), you can check out our review over here.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

