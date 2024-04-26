Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets the board game treatment

HQ

Unlike Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has struggled to achieve the same level of popularity, probably due to the fact that it was unfinished at the time of its release (which led to a long delay of the Xbox version) and was heavily reworked due to user criticism.

But Fatshark is not giving up and is continuously improving the led-heavy co-op action game that is slowly but surely growing. And soon we will have the opportunity to enjoy it in a new way as Games Workshop has announced a board game.

Darktide: The Miniatures Game is based on Kill Team, which means team-based battles and a whole lot of strategy. Up to four people can play and there are over 20 miniatures included.

Check out the video below for a quick introduction. No release date is given, but hopefully it's not too far away.