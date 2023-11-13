Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets new mission in free anniversary update

HQ

It might be hard to believe, but it has been a whole year since we first stepped on Tertium and made our very own Rejects. To celebrate the game's first anniversary, Fatshark has given players a free content update, entitled The Traitor Curse.

The first part of the update is set to release some time this month, with players getting access to a new mission and new zone as well. There's also a an update coming to the Veteran's talent tree, alongside the ability to inspect other players' loadouts.

The second part of The Traitor Curse will arrive sometime in December this year. We're not entirely sure what it'll bring just yet, but expect a similar lot of content to this first half of the update.

Check out the trailer below: