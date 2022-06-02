Cookies

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets hardcore screenshots and trailer

Expect more news about the game during Summer Game Fest.

The Swedish developer Fatshark has just revelead that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will indeed be shown during the Summer Game Fest that starts June 9. But we don't need to wait until that to see some signs of life from this hardcore action-adventure, as we have now got appetizers in the shape of a short trailer and some screenshots.

The game is also available for pre-order now ahead of the release on September 13 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X (it is also coming for Game Pass day one). The two offered editions are described below the trailer and screenshots.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ($39.99)


  • The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket: A cosmetic weapon trinket awarded to those who answered in the hour of Atoma's need.

  • Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame: A cosmetic portrait frame reserved for those first to enter the fray, and last to leave it.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Imperial Edition ($59.99)


  • Loyalist Pack: Purge heresy in style with these 4 unique class outfits, 8 weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

  • Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame: A cosmetic portrait frame used to pay tribute to the fallen defenders of Tertium Hive.

  • Caducades Backpack: A cosmetic backpack for human characters. Scavenged from the fallen troops of Cadia, this backpack has been repurposed to serve those still alive and fighting.

  • 2500 Aquilas (premium currency)

  • The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket: A cosmetic weapon trinket awarded to those who answered in the hour of Atoma's need.

  • Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame: A cosmetic portrait frame reserved for those first to enter the fray, and last to leave it.

