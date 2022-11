HQ

After the very successful Warhammer: Vermintide 2, the Swerdish developer Fatshark is now looking to the future of the franchise instead with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, their biggest game yet.

It actually launches today for PC (we have a review brewing) and is coming for Xbox Series S/X as well fairly soon. It is also include d with Game Pass starting day one. But enough said, check out this very promising, gory and good looking action title in the launch trailer below.