Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets a release date

It'll be coming for PC and Xbox Series players later this year.

HQ

Fatshark's Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was revealed two years ago, and is basically a sci-fi version of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, set in the Warhammer 40,000. This means more guns and less close combat, but there's still that brutal co-op action we've learned to love over the years.

Now we've got a brand new video from Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and this time a release date is revealed. It turns out this title will be released on September 13 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and to make things even better, it is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

HQ
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

