Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets a new game mode, mission, and more next month

The Grim Protocols update sees Rejects return to the Carnival, this time with some extra tools.

Fatshark has revealed the latest update coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Grim Protocols looks to be a meaty bit of content, adding in a new game mode, mission, and some extra weapons for you to dole out some punishment on the agents of Chaos.

As you can see in the trailer below: Grim Protocol features a return to the Carnival in its new mission. The mission is called Dark Communion and it'll see players face off against a horde of cultists working on an evil ritual. More information is to come on Dark Communion, but you'll be able to play it alongside the new Havoc game mode.

Designed as the ultimate end-game challenge, Havoc is set to test the most seasoned players with tougher enemies and constant death unless you're truly prepared. You might want to take on Havoc with the new weapon families, including the two-handed force and power swords, and the Ogryn heavy stubber.

