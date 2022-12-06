Warhammer 40,000: Darktide get the hot sauce treatment

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a very violent, dark and grim action-game. If we were asked to define the game as a condiment, we'd probably suggest a tangy hot sauce. It seems like this is something the Swedish developer Fatshark and Lou's Hotsauce has thought about as well, because they have now announced a collaboration that is described like this:

"Treat your tongue to four fiercely flavourful sauces, forged in the fires of the Warp itself. Ranging in heat and intensity - from a mild, delicious lasgun tingle, to an explosion of scovilles that would make a Ogryn think twice."

Four different sauces are available in a cool package that can be ordered from Lou's Hotsauce homepage, including:

Veteran: Tangy Louisiana Style Cayenne

Zealot: Smokey Chipotle

Psyker: Tropical Scorpion

Ogryn: Ghost Reaper Superhot

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was released on November 30 for PC (and is coming fairly soon for Xbox Series S/X), you can check out our review over here.