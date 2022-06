HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide seems to be dark, violent, meaty and absolutely wonderful. We base this statement on the gameplay trailer that was delivered during yesterday's Summer Game Fest, just as promised by Fatshark earlier this week. We also got four screenshots showing some of the environments off, which clearly indicated that it will offer variation.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches on September 13 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Game Pass starting day one.