Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally gets crossplay

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is now available to play between gamers using Steam and the Microsoft Store. The co-op title did initially frustrate players who had bought the game on Steam and those who were playing through a Game Pass subscription as before now they could not fight against the hordes of Nurgle together.

As Fatshark notes in the patch notes for the game's eleventh update, crossplay does not mean crossprogression, and so you won't be able to move your characters from one platform to another. As well as these changes, a new mission condition has been added that will see fewer enemies in a level, but they'll pose a bigger challenge overall.

Weapon and ability tweaks are also rife in this update, but seven months post-launch, fans are still wondering where certain big elements are like more hero careers and the Xbox version of the game.

