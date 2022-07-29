Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed to November

HQ

One of the hottest games this fall for action fans is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which was supposed to launch in September (and is also included with Game Pass starting day 1). But surely you've noticed that it's been very silent outside major events from the developer Fatshark?

Well, it turns out there's a reason why. The game simply won't make it in time, and in a post on Twitter, the Fatshark CEO och co-founder Martin Wahlund explains that the studio will do "whatever it takes to get you the best possible game". Because of this, the release date for the game is now November 30 "to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems".

It should be noted that the new date only applies for PC and that Xbox Series S/X "will launch shortly after". If shortly means December or next year, remains to be seen. It should be noted that there are playtests and betas planned before that, so if you want to try Warhammer 40,000: Darktide out early, head over this way to sign up.