Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed on Xbox Series to fix the PC version

Patrik wasn't the only who gave Warhammer 40,000: Darktide a very positive review when the PC version launched last November, but the game hasn't lived up to everybody's expectations. Fans have been especially critical about the upgrade and crafting systems - two important aspects of the game. They have actually been so vocal about it that the developers at Fatshark have decided to take serious action.

The Swedes have posted an open letter where they recognise that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has failed to meet the fans' expectations, and have therefore decided to delay the Xbox Series versions, seasonal content and premium cosmetics to instead focus on making changes and improvements based on the feedback. We're specifically told the crafting system and progression loop will get some real touch ups while they continue to work on the general stability and optimisation.

Not exactly something done in the blink of an eye, so Fatshark doesn't want to share details about when the updates will be ready or when the console versions are planned to launch.