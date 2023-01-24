Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed on Xbox Series to fix the PC version

Fatshark want to change the crafting system and progression loop while also improving the stability and performance before doing anything else.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Patrik wasn't the only who gave Warhammer 40,000: Darktide a very positive review when the PC version launched last November, but the game hasn't lived up to everybody's expectations. Fans have been especially critical about the upgrade and crafting systems - two important aspects of the game. They have actually been so vocal about it that the developers at Fatshark have decided to take serious action.

The Swedes have posted an open letter where they recognise that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has failed to meet the fans' expectations, and have therefore decided to delay the Xbox Series versions, seasonal content and premium cosmetics to instead focus on making changes and improvements based on the feedback. We're specifically told the crafting system and progression loop will get some real touch ups while they continue to work on the general stability and optimisation.

Not exactly something done in the blink of an eye, so Fatshark doesn't want to share details about when the updates will be ready or when the console versions are planned to launch.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Related texts

0
Warhammer 40,000: DarktideScore

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Fatshark is back with the latest addition in the 'Tide' series, which takes players to a grimy and dark Hive City.



Loading next content