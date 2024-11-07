Warhammer 40,000: Darktide brings the fight to PS5 next month

HQ

Fatshark had released its first-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40K Darktide universe on PC and Xbox Series just two years ago, in November 2022. And after this time, in which the game has been polished and updated with several important patches, it now seems to be ready for its next battlefield as well. And now the studio has confirmed with a trailer that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will arrive on PlayStation 5 on December 3rd.

The title will come in two editions, standard and Imperial, priced at $39.99 and $59.99 respectively. The more expensive Imperial edition allows six-day early access to the game, with the first Spoils on PlayStation rolling out on Atoma Prime on 27 November.

Ready to join your comrades on PS5 with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide?