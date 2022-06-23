Cookies

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide box art looks brutal

It's launching this September.

If you prefer your action tough as nails and extremely violent, then the Swedish studio's upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide probably is for you. It is a game in the same vein as Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, in which you play co-op as one of four different characters slaying everything that stands in your way.

Earlier this month, we finally got to see some gameplay from Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which felt promising, and now we've also got the box art. You can check it out below. It launches on September 13 for PC and Xbox Series S/X and is included with Game Pass right of the bat.

What do you think of the box art's design?

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

