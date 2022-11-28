Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta progress will transfer to the full game

HQ

It is almost time for the next instalment into Fatshark's 'tide' series to officially launch, as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide debuts on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. But with that imminent launch in mind, the Swedish developer has taken to Twitter to clear up some confusion and to remind fans of the promise that it made that any progress players who have participated in the beta achieve will be carried forward into the full release.

"Rejects!

"Some may forget the promise of progress. We did not. Progression will carry over from the beta to full release."

Darktide will debut on PC on Wednesday, as the Xbox Series edition still does not have an exact release date attached. We simply only know that it will be arriving on the platform "soon" as it stands. Whenever that time does come, the game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass, as the PC edition will be offered as part of PC Game Pass on day one.