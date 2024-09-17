Warhammer 40,000: Darktide age-rated for PlayStation 5 in Taiwan

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide had a rather bumpy ride and was released in 2022 for PC after several delays, with the Xbox version supposed to follow shortly after.

But fans weren't happy with what Fatshark was offering, so the company decided to redo fundamental aspects and postponed all new content and the Xbox version until the game was deemed finished. It wasn't until fall 2023 that the game launched for Xbox (and Game Pass). Now there are signs that it might have a one-year time exclusivity to Microsoft's format, because Gematsu brings to our attention via social media that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has just been age-rated for PlayStation 5 in Taiwan.

While that in itself is no confirmation, it's common for games to leak in this way, and we wouldn't be too surprised if it's announced for Sony's console sooner rather than later.