English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide age-rated for PlayStation 5 in Taiwan

Are you finished with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II? Fatshark seems to be ready to offer more fun for PlayStation gamers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide had a rather bumpy ride and was released in 2022 for PC after several delays, with the Xbox version supposed to follow shortly after.

But fans weren't happy with what Fatshark was offering, so the company decided to redo fundamental aspects and postponed all new content and the Xbox version until the game was deemed finished. It wasn't until fall 2023 that the game launched for Xbox (and Game Pass). Now there are signs that it might have a one-year time exclusivity to Microsoft's format, because Gematsu brings to our attention via social media that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has just been age-rated for PlayStation 5 in Taiwan.

While that in itself is no confirmation, it's common for games to leak in this way, and we wouldn't be too surprised if it's announced for Sony's console sooner rather than later.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Related texts

0
Warhammer 40,000: DarktideScore

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Fatshark is back with the latest addition in the 'Tide' series, which takes players to a grimy and dark Hive City.



Loading next content