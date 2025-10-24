Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy to debut an Alpha in December

HQ

We know what you're thinking, "another Warhammer game?!" Yep, the folks behind Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has another project in the works and set in the popular universe.

This one is a cRPG known as Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy and it's a story-driven project that features a party-based structure where the aim is to become an acolyte of the Inquisition. You'll have to explore and uncover mysteries, all as part of a grand plan to undermine heretical forces and to enforce the will of the God-Emperor.

The game was announced earlier this year, but very recently the developer also announced to the world that soon players will be able to dive in and to experience the game for themselves. An Alpha has been announced, with this set to be present on PC as soon as December 16.

You're able to register for the Alpha by snagging a copy of the Developers Digital Pack or the Collector's Edition, and as for what it offers, you can check out the latest trailer below for firmer information.

Developer Owlcat explains in a Steam blog post: "It won't simply be a sneak peek — this will be your chance to shape Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy with us. Your feedback at this crucial stage will directly impact the course of development."

Do you intend to take a look at Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy later this year?