Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy revealed by Owlcat Games

Fans had suspected it, and Owlcat Games confirmed it. Kicking off the Warhammer Skulls showcase was Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, a new CRPG from the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

This new RPG will work in a similar way to Rogue Trader, it seems, except the story is all about the Inquisition, the secretive organisation keeping the Imperium safe from all its threats. We'll still have a diverse party to play with, including an Ogryn, Kroot, and Aeldari from the cover art.

The game currently doesn't have a release date, but is available to wishlist now. We'll have to see how the development of two Warhammer 40,000 RPGs goes, as it seems work is by no means slowing down on Rogue Trader either.