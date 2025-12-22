Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy celebrates Alpha launch with new trailer

HQ

Recently, Owlcat Games launched the Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Alpha. Like their 2023 CRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Dark Heresy puts us in a role-playing experience set in the grimdark far future.

However, as you can see from the new trailer below, and in the Alpha if you're a lucky Inquisitor, the gameplay from both games differs quite a bit. Both have a top-down, turn-based approach, but Dark Heresy also focuses on you being an investigator. Piecing together cases of heresy and coming to your own conclusions on them.

We'll also have a different party working with us, including an Aeldari Corsair, a Kroot, and an Ogryn. Unfortunately, we still didn't get a release date or window for Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy in the new trailer, but here's hoping it won't be too long before we're all making Inquisitors of ourselves.