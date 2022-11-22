Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters' Duty Eternal DLC is coming in early December

HQ

Following its launch earlier this year, the first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters has been announced, and this batch of DLC content will actually be arriving rather soon, on December 6 to be exact.

The expansion, known as Duty Eternal, will bring new missions to conquer and classes to master, and is all based on having to overcome a new strain of the Bloom, which has popped up and needs to be quashed. To do so, players will be teaming up with the Adeptus Mechanicus to tackle the Technophage Outbreak mission variants that are promised to be the "most challenging in the game to date," as they combine remixed standard maps, and objectives, with more enemy numbers and harsher conditions, making failure even more common.

To face this added challenge, players will be able to suit up as the Venerable Dreadnought, as the fifth member of the Grey Knights squad. This unit can be customised with different unlockable weapons and gear to fit each occasion.

And on the topic of extra playable options, the Duty Eternal DLC will also bring a new class called the Techmarine. This unit is able to deploy and control Combat Servitors, and can be used as a repair unit for both Servitors and the Venerable Dreadnought.

Otherwise, Duty Eternal will open up new avenues to explore in space, all by liberating the Gladius Frigate, which can be used as a second strike vessel that can even venture to locations that the Baleful Edict main vessel cannot reach in time. Any encounters with this ship will be automatically handled, meaning you can look to bring in extra rewards without needing to handle the task yourself.

When Duty Eternal does launch for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters on December 7, it will retail for £12.99/€14.99. You can check out the reveal trailer for the expansion below.