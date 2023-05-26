Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun themed Xbox controllers revealed

HQ

We just published our review of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (spoiler: it's really good) which premiered this week. As you might suspect, it was also heavily featured during the Warhammer Skulls Festival 2023, where Games Workshop had a nice lite surprise for Xbox gamers.

It has recently become more and more common that major games get Xbox Design Lab controllers with themes from the specific title, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is the latest example of this. There is one Xbox Wireless Controller in Ultramarines blue, and also a Sternguard Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in white and blue.

Head over to the link above to order one for yourself, as these are amongst the better ones we've seen so far, or what do you think?