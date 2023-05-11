Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun shows off gory gameplay in new trailer

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun might not be the biggest game coming out this year, but it certainly is one for Warhammer fans to keep an eye on. It appears to be a relative dream for the fans of the grimdark far future, as they can finally step into the massive boots of a Space Marine in a new boomer shooter that evokes the nostalgia of the original DOOM.

In Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, as we see in the new gameplay trailer, we'll be treated to strange, alien landscapes and plenty of enemies to shoot to pieces.

It also seems to be incredibly lore-friendly, and will give us somewhat of a story, though it's clear the main focus here is guts and gore aplenty. Get a look at Boltgun ahead of its release on consoles and PC later this month.