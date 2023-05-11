Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun shows off gory gameplay in new trailer

Get ready for the DOOM-inspired boomer shooter to drop later this month.

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun might not be the biggest game coming out this year, but it certainly is one for Warhammer fans to keep an eye on. It appears to be a relative dream for the fans of the grimdark far future, as they can finally step into the massive boots of a Space Marine in a new boomer shooter that evokes the nostalgia of the original DOOM.

In Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, as we see in the new gameplay trailer, we'll be treated to strange, alien landscapes and plenty of enemies to shoot to pieces.

It also seems to be incredibly lore-friendly, and will give us somewhat of a story, though it's clear the main focus here is guts and gore aplenty. Get a look at Boltgun ahead of its release on consoles and PC later this month.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

