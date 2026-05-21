Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II Gameplay Preview: Bloodier, bolder, better Boltgun

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I wrote in my review of the initial Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun that the concept of Doom with a Warhammer 40,000 skin was a dream for fans of the grimdark far future. For that heart-pounding boomer shooter hit to get a sequel shows Warhammer fans are continuing to live the dream as of late, but to create a successful sequel, we can't just have the same experience as before with a bit of a glow up. Aurochs Digital is more than aware of this, and has made it clear even in a short demo experience this isn't just Boltgun 1.5, but is a game that has fought for its spot as a sequel that dares to be different and better on the skulls of a thousand dead daemons.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II immediately feels like the older, cooler brother of its predecessor. It's got a new playable protagonist in Sister of Battle Nyra, a slick and fresh UI, more enemy variety and my personal favourite improvement: much better level design. If there was anything that struck me as a proper misstep with the first game, it was the amount of times we were dashing from corridor to corridor of a gilded, gothic cathedral, never knowing if we'd explored somewhere before or not. It could be mind-boggling at times, but from the two levels we've played as part of the Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II demo, it's clear Aurochs has heard and understood these criticisms.

The first level brings you to a sticky, swampy jungle, infested with Nurgle's rot. The second takes place on an abandoned icy research facility, where Khorne's bloodthirsty daemons wait around every corner to ambush you with swords and fangs. Both levels felt unique, with plenty of action interspersed with some fun traversal, secrets to find, and very light puzzle solving. What was particularly impressive was how both levels adapted to the identity not only of their environments, but the enemies that were present as well. The structure in the first level focused on Nurgle's servants being slower, shambling, zombie-like enemies mixed with tanky Chaos Space Marines that would try and spew bile all over you. The ice planet was filled with berserk cultists and servants of Khorne that just want to kill you as quickly as possible. It shows Aurochs isn't just reskinning the enemies of the first game to add multiple new factions, but has thought about how each servant of the four Chaos gods in the lore will act. Also, I never once got lost during my run through the demo of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II, as even without direct signposting, the design was clear enough to keep me going in the direction I needed to head. It might sound daft to raise that if you've not played the first game, but if you have you know how much of a boon this is.

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Considering the levels in the demo were quite short, running at about fifteen minutes each, I decided to play as both the old protagonist from Boltgun Malum Caedo and the new hero Nyra for each mission. It was fun to stomp around as Malum again, and once more Aurochs has managed to make him feel like a walking tank without having him be slow or lumbering in his movements. However, if you thought Malum was quick in the first Boltgun game, Nyra's speed surpasses it and then some in the second. She has to be different, and exciting enough to play that you'll consider stepping away from the one-man army you grew to love in the first game. Just like Dishonored 2 had me let Corvo turn to stone so I could see what playing Emily was like, Boltgun II shows Nyra has a much more different playstyle to Malum, but one that is incredibly fun.

Where Malum stomps, acting as perhaps a more new-player friendly protagonist with his tougher frame and more classic weapon loadout, Nyra can hop, skip, and jump around a shooting gallery like a CS:GO surfing pro. Her slide lets you get in and out of crowds of enemies quick as a flash, and her melta bomb seems just like a more powerful version of Malum's frag grenade. Her weapons are fun and unique, with her getting a sci-fi crossbow that might be one of the coolest weapons I've seen in an FPS, as well as a flamer that shows us how graphics can improve on a game like Boltgun II, with enemies bursting into brilliant fiery sprites. I hesitate to say Nyra is the "better" protagonist, as recency bias could just be hitting me and I've also yet to play the full game, but Aurochs has done a phenomenal job making her feel different from Malum, and worth a playthrough even if you don't pick her for your first run. It's worth noting you're pretty much expected to beat the campaign with one character before going in and doing it again with the other.

The level design, new enemies, and new protagonist are of course going to be taking up much of the headlines around the first gameplay impressions from Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II, but there are other elements worth highlighting, too. The shooting is as good as it ever was, and the excellence of the sound design from the first game doesn't feel tarnished in the slightest. When we look at direct improvements, there's a better UI design, sharper visuals, and enemies that are tough not just because of their large health pools. All in all, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II feels like it's doing exactly what you want a sequel to do. Tweak what didn't work in the first game, and just give you more of what did. If the rest of the game keeps up the momentum from this short taster, I could see Boltgun II reaching the boomer shooter hall of fame.

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