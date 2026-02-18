Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II details branching story, optional worlds

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II isn't just upping the stakes from the original by adding in another playable character, but it's also letting us pick and choose the journey we'll take through the story with optional missions that lead us to multiple worlds and different locations.

In a new Steam post from developer Auroch Digital, we see one such optional chapter, which takes place around a frozen world that - you guessed it - has been infested by the servants of Chaos. It seemed none of them knew how to get the thermostat working, though, as many enemies find themselves encased in ice by the time our hero arrives.

We can sneak past these foes, or shatter their prisons to bring them a swift and gory demise. It's up to you. In the post, we also hear mention of the World Eaters and daemons of Khorne, two enemy types that weren't present in the original Boltgun. We don't see them in the post's images or GIFs, but knowing they're there implies we'll see much more than just the servants of Nurgle and Tzeentch this time around.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II releases for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.