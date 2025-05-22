Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II confirmed

At the Warhammer Skulls showcase, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun showcased a new typing game mode where you can blast enemies apart with your words as well as your bullets. We all thought that was that.

Then, Aurochs Digital shocked us all with the announcement of Boltgun II. The first game released two years ago, in May 2023, which makes it quite soon for us to hear word of a sequel. It's not yet ready to come out, and is instead arriving in 2026.

We've seen Khorne daemons coming at us in the short footage shown so far, and it's likely additional enemies will be facing us in Boltgun II as well. We'll simply have to wait and see what Aurochs has been cooking since the success of the original game.