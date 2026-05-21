Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II and Warhammer Survivors get Steam demos available now

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If you've been watching Warhammer Skulls and thinking 'oh boy, I'd love to play a couple of these upcoming games,' then you've probably already read the headline and rushed off to Steam to download the demos for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II and Warhammer Survivors, as they've both been made available.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II is the sequel to Auroch Digital's beloved 2023 boomer shooter. Giving us a new playable character as well as our old friend Malum Caedo, it packs in a bunch of new features as well as improvements over the original game in the level design, enemy variety, and more. How do we know that? We've played it, and have our impressions up here.

Warhammer Survivors, if you couldn't tell from the name, is a Vampire Survivors-like, or bullet heaven, as the term has recently been coined by Steam. You can play as a bunch of key figures from Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar, battling hordes of enemies in an addictive loop that can keep you locked to a screen for hours.

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