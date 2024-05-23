Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun gets its first DLC next month

HQ

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun revealed its first DLC at Warhammer Skulls. Forges of Corruption once more sends us back to Chaos-infested waters, with plenty of things for us to spatter into glorious, pixelated bits.

The boomer shooter's DLC launches on the 18th of June and gives players access to new environments, new enemies like the hulking Helbrute, and new weapons to destroy your enemies with.

There's also a horde mode coming, which will be free for all existing owners of the game, whether you buy the DLC or not. Check out the trailer for Forges of Corruption below: