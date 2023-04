Auroch Digital and Focus Entertainment have something in store for fans of first-person shooters of the 90's. Their new game is called Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and offers the kind of action we enjoyed back then in games like Doom, Hexen, Quake and Unreal.

Check out the trailer below to see what we're talking about, as it's pretty self-explanatory and also equally fast paced and violent. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on May 23.