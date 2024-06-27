Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption

HQ

Last year, a dream came true for Warhammer 40,000 fans. A Space Marine launched down into a Chaos-infested planet, with nothing but plenty of guns and his chainsword to rip and tear his way to the final boss and purge, purge, purge. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was a great shooter that finally gave us the Space Marine as Doomguy experience we'd longer for.

Now, over a year on from the release of the main game, Malum Caedo gets a call from the Imperium telling him he's not quite done purging yet, and there are Chaos forces amassing once again at an old forge used by the Mechanicum. And so, like an 80s action hero, Caedo suits up once more and wipes the blood off his chainsword, ready for battle once more.

The Forges of Corruption DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun essentially offers a short, mini-campaign tacked onto the end of the base game. Five levels, four of which are typical Boltgun affairs with enough enemies to make Caedo one of the most powerful Space Marines off all time, and large, open spaces for you to dive through as you fire off bolter round after bolter round to put these pesky daemons and cultists in the ground. The final level is a mega boss-fight, where you have to take down the corrupted forge itself while battling against the greatest foes from the base game and the DLC.

Forges of Corruption benefits greatly from its tight, focused setting. The journey to the forge is one not just told by the bodies you leave in your wake, but you see the pixelated lands around you grow in corruption the closer you get. Great monoliths of the Imperium's creation span overhead at the start of each level, and their immense size forces you to think of how many daemons lie in wait for you up ahead. The visual design and look of these levels is great, and while the use of open spaces and some additional verticality is welcome, I have to point out if you know Boltgun, you know these levels. Shoot your way forwards, occasionally grabbing a key to progress to the next area, purge as many enemies as you can. Rinse and repeat. It's a formula that never tires, though I would have liked to maybe see some more experimental level design in this DLC.

Elsewhere, we see new additions in the form of additional enemies and powerful weapons to kill said enemies. The roster of Chaos troops is bolstered by the Chaos Marine (a slightly weaker version of the Chaos Space Marine that can wield a Plasma Gun), a Chaos Havoc (Chaos Space Marine with a rocket launcher), a new Chaos Terminator that teleports and chases you down with claws, and the mighty Helbrute.

Outside of the Helbrute, which is an incredible addition to the roster of enemies, giving you a devastating boss encounter that can throw untold amounts of fire at you, stomp on your head in melee, and even heal itself back up when you also take a breather, the rest of the new enemy roster can feel like they don't have that much impact. They slot nicely in the encounters found in Forges of Corruption, and are incredibly satisfying to blow into pixelated chunks, but compared to the Helbrute, it's easy for them to fade into the background, becoming just another bit of gore you step over on your way to the next room.

The new weapons in Forges of Corruption are the Missile Launcher, which has an amazing visual effect and does heaps of splash damage in an AoE, and the Mega-Melter, which is honestly the only addition to the armoury I could have hoped for. The weapons in Boltgun's base game are very well-implemented, each playing their own unique role and countering certain enemies, but it did feel like there wasn't really anything to just chunk through bosses. Enter Mega-Melter, my beloved new favourite for walking up to a Greater Daemon and sending them back to the Warp with as many flame-fuelled shots as it takes. As was the case in the base game's weapons, the sound design here is once again at its peak, and these two new instruments make for a perfect chorus of sweet death delivered to the enemies of the Imperium.

While last week was full of discussion of another DLC, fans of Warhammer 40,000, previous players of Boltgun, and those who just want a great boomer shooter campaign shouldn't miss out on Forges of Corruption. For £5, you get a decent campaign filled with stylised cutscenes and levels, a few new enemies to feel your wrath, and a couple of great weapons to dish it out with. It's a fast-paced, mini-sequel to the base game. Tight and focused, it gives me great hope for whatever hell Malum Caedo gets stuck in next.