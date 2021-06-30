Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector has been delayed

In a couple of weeks, Black Lab Games was expected to be releasing Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, a strategy game that focussed on the Blood Angels section of the Space Marines, but it looks like that won't be the case as the game has received a delay.

But, fear not. The delay is only by a singular week, meaning the new release date for the strategy game is July 22, 2021, as was revealed in an FAQ post on Slitherine's (the title's publisher) website.

The post reveals that the game will be coming to PC platforms, including Steam, Epic Games Store, GoG, and a few others on the new date, and that the console version of the game will be coming "shortly after", although the publisher did also note it doesn't have a date, just that "we're aiming at releasing it as soon as possible after the PC launch."

The FAQ post does also touch on a few specifics we can expect to find in the game, such as the types of units and factions, so be sure to have a read if that's up your street at the link above.