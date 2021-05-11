Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector gets July release date

You're watching Advertisements

There are quite a few Warhammer games currently in development, with a whole bunch even planned to be launching this year. One of those is Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, which has now been given a July 15 release date thanks to an update to its Steam page.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is a turn-based strategy game that is set in the 41st millennium of the iconic universe. Being developed by Black Lab Games, the game is now also available for pre-order, even offering a 10% discount off the title if you do so via Steam. You can also look to pick up the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 when it launches.

As for other Warhammer games, we can also look forward to Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Storm Ground, and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Tempestfall, all of which are expected to be releasing in 2021.