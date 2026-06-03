Warhammer 40,000 11th edition isn't fully out yet, but you can download the new core rules already

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The floodgates are set to open, and soon Warhammer fans across the world will be storming Armageddon as 11th edition officially launches. The big box of miniatures in the Armageddon launch kit arrives for pre-order this weekend, but even before that, the core rules have been given out for free by Games Workshop.

As per a new Warhammer Community post, you can download the core rules for 11th edition right now, with a quick rundown in the YouTube video below. The rules aren't massively overhauled from 10th edition, but there are significant changes about terrain, melee rules, objectives, and more that you'll want to read through if you're hoping to build your minis as quickly as possible and have a battle with the new stuff.

Datacards for the Ork and Space Marine forces included in the Armageddon box have also been added as free downloads, giving you more details on the specific units you'll be able to use from the start of 11th edition. As we get more and more information out of 11th edition before its official launch, it does feel like this could be Warhammer's biggest edition yet.