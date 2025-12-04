Wargaming's Hiro Kozaka on connecting with the community: "It's about long-term investment, not just logos"

HQ

At DevGAMM Lisbon, Hiro Kozaka of Wargaming shared insights on the evolving role of branding in the games industry, emphasizing that it's about more than flashy campaigns - it's about building long-term connections with players.

"Some small studios live hand to mouth," Kozaka said. "If you don't think about brands and only focus on performance, you don't have a future. Brands are a strategic necessity."

He highlighted Wargaming's approach, creating brand blueprints for each game to ensure distinctiveness and emotional connection with players. "We want every game to have its own brand DNA, its own target audience, and its own emotional hook," he explained.

Kozaka also discussed adapting to new audiences and formats. For instance, World of Tanks: Heat introduces faster, more tactical gameplay and a human element, with customization options to personalize tanks and heroes, appealing both to longtime fans and newcomers.

"The essence of the game remains, but we add new layers to keep it engaging," he said. He also touched on lessons from projects like Steel Hunters, noting that even sunsetting a game can provide valuable branding insights for the future.

Ultimately, Kozaka stressed the importance of understanding evolving player needs. "You have to update yourselves every few months," he said, referencing collaborations like The Walking Dead and updates to World of Tanks 2.0. "Focus on the core, but add new layers- that's how brand keeps connecting."

You can watch the full interview (with localized subtitles) below: