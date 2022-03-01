Wargaming stands by its Kyiv studio and pledges $1 million to the Ukrainian Red Cross

HQ

It has been revealed in a new report that Wargaming has fired the World of Tanks creative director, Sergey Burkatovskiy for a now-deleted post on Facebook, wherein he voices support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reported on by PC Gamer, Burkatovskiy stated that he supports "the operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR [Donetsk People's Republic] and the LPR [Luhansk People's Republic]."

Wargaming soon announced that Burkatovskiy's opinion is his own and that it doesn't stand with the company. The developer went a step further and also reaffirmed its support for its Kyiv-based studio and Ukraine in a new statement that reads as follows.

"At Wargaming, the safety and security of our employees is the top priority. Currently, all available company resources are helping and supporting our 550+ colleagues: providing them with alternate housing, early salary payments, additional funds to aid travel and relocation. We are helping our employees' families to travel to neighboring countries and organizing accommodation for them.

And lastly, today Wargaming Kyiv are donating $1m to the Ukrainian Red Cross. These funds will be used to support Ukrainian hospitals and doctors, those citizens who have been displaced and other vital activities of the humanitarian organization as is needed."

Wargaming concluded with, "We will be able to proceed with further humanitarian help if the situation requires."