Wargaming raises over $1 million for ambulances in Ukraine

You're likely familiar with Wargaming's World of Tanks and World of Warships franchises, but recently they've set out on a charitable endeavour to help the war effort in Ukraine. The WargamingUnited charity campaign had a simple mission of delivering ambulances to Ukraine in order to help those in need.

To collect the money, players of World of Tanks, World of Tanks Blitz, World of Tanks Modern Armor, World of Warships, World of Warships: Legends and World of Warplanes could buy special customisation elements in a unique bundle. Over 90,000 of these bundles were purchased across 115 countries, leading to a whopping $1,072,940 USD being raised.

Previously, Wargaming has donated $100,000 to the victims of the Kakhovka disaster and $250,000 on the company's 25th anniversary. With fans around the world joining to help out in this effort, it's good to see some unity in the gaming community for once.