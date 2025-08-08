Wargaming marks 15 years of World of Tanks with celebratory event

HQ

It has been 15 years since World of Tanks made its arrival. Wargaming has been steadily expanding and improving the multiplayer game since it launched in full in 2010, and to mark this incredibly impressive feat, the developer has launched a celebratory event that runs until the end of August on the 31st.

The celebratory event will include an Anniversary Album where each day players can log into the game to open envelopes that include gifts, special missions, exclusive rewards, and even some surprises. To add to this, a special Anniversary Battle Pass Chapter is promised where fans can progress and eventually unlock a Tier VIII French heavy tank known as the Brennos, plus a special crew and some in-game items to support its usage.

Beyond all of these goodies, the 15th Anniversary celebrations will offer the Overwhelming Fire game mode where players can expect intense battles using eight unusual vehicles that are capable of firing thousands of rounds a minute.

To highlight and champion the players who have been around for the majority of the time, a veteran in-game bonus is on offer too, which will reward a special badge and see all participants who team up with a veteran (someone whose account was made before April 14, 2012) getting a 15% boost to all earned credits.

Speaking about reaching this milestone, Wargaming's CEO Victor Kislyi has stated: "Fifteen years ago, we launched World of Tanks with a bold mission: to bring tank combat to gamers like never before. Since then, it's become something even greater — a digital hobby that unites millions of dedicated players across the globe. Here's to the battles we've fought, the friendships we've forged, and the many more years ahead."

To highlight the milestone, Wargaming has even published a special video, which you can see below.